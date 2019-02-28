Matthew Good
Rose Theatre 1 Theatre Lane (Brampton), Brampton, Ontario
Matthew Good is one of Canada's preeminent voices in music today, with nearly one million albums sold in Canada alone. He released his ninth solo album, Something Like A Storm, in the fall of 2017, and has been nominated for over 20 JUNO Awards and has won four.
Good plays the Rose Main Stage on February 28 at 8 pm. $35-$69, at tickets.brampton.ca
