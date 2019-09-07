MATTYFEST
Echo Beach 909 Lake Shore W, Toronto, Ontario M6K 3L3
Hometown food and music festival with headliner Wu-Tang Clan, Descendents, Gogol Bordello, Danny Brown, Jennifer Castle, Young Guv, Turnover, Standing on the Corner, Metz, Daniel Romano, Chastity, Ruby Waters, Dear-God and Luna Li, doors 1 pm, all ages. $TBA. Children 12 and under free. On sale Wed, Jul 31. mattyfest.com, ticketmaster.ca
