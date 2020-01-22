This new album by Goblin member Maurizio Guarini brings a classical twist of some of the most popular tunes by the Italian progressive rock band, rearranged for piano and string. Guarini will perform a brief concert of some of the tracks from the new album, accompanied by a string quartet. 6:30 pm. Free.

eventbrite.ca/e/cd-launch-a-goblins-chamber-by-maurizio-guarini-tickets-84194159999?aff=ebdssbdestsearch