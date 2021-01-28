NOW MagazineAll EventsMawenzi House Poets Showcase

Mawenzi House Poets Showcase

Gavin Barrett, Leslie, Roach, Natasha Ramoutar, and Terry Watada read from UnderstanFinish This SentenceBittersweet, and The Four Sufferings. Feb 5 at 7 pm. Reserve at events@mawenzihouse.com

2021-02-05 @ 07:00 PM to
2021-02-05 @ 08:00 PM
 

Online Event
 

Seminar, Talk or Panel
 

Books

Virtual Event

