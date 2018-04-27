Maximum Exposure 23

Maximum Exposure transforms the majority of the Ryerson Image Arts building into a gallery space, in which the work of 1st-4th year photography, film, and integrated digital students are showcased. Pieces include photographic prints, books. sculpture, animation, VR, short films, and installations. Apr 27-May 6. Reception 7-11 pm, May 3. Contact Festival Launch // Maximum Exposure Preview 7– 11 pm, Apr 27. Free.