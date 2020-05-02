May Day Celebration - Capitalism is the Virus

Toronto’s 34th Annual Socialist online celebration of International Worker's Day with speakers and entertainment. 7 pm. Free.   socialistaction.ca

Speakers: John Clarke (co-founder, Ontario Coalition Against Poverty), Naila Saeed (Indocanadians4humanity), Dirka Prout  (co-chair of NDP Women’s Council, member of Socialist Caucus steering ctte), Yvonne Hanson (climate justice activist and SA leading member in Vancouver, B.C), Luis Acuna Cedeno (Charge D'Affaires, Embassy of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela), and others.  Includes a  message from the Cuban Consul General in Toronto and Barry Weisleder, Federal Secretary, Socialist Action.

Entertainment by Hotcha!, James Gordon, poets Giovanna Ricci and George Elliot Clarke; the SPECIAL INTEREST group; Glen Hornblast,  Bill Heffernan; Emily Steers, and YC Lee.

