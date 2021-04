Mayworks Festival 2021

The Mayworks Festival of Working People and the Arts is a community-based festival which annually presents new works by a diverse and broad range of artists, who are both workers and activists.

From May 1st to 31st, the Festival presents a bold online program that includes exhibitions, film screenings, dialogues, music, Â workshops, artist talks and performances by diverse artists and workers at the intersection of Art, Social Justice, and Labour. All events are free. Some events may require registration. http://mayworks.ca