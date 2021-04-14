Mayworks Festival 2021

The Mayworks Festival of Working People and the Arts is a community-based festival which annually presents new works by a diverse and broad range of artists, who are both workers and activists.

From May 1st to 31st, the Festival presents a bold online program that includes exhibitions, film screenings, dialogues, music, workshops, artist talks and performances by diverse artists and workers at the intersection of Art, Social Justice, and Labour. All events are free. Some events may require registration. http://mayworks.ca