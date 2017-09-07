MDFF: All The Cities Of The North
Royal Cinema 608 College, Toronto, Ontario M6G 1B4
In Komljen’s richly suggestive, quietly moving elegy to lost utopias, no words are exchanged, and speech only comes in monologues, taking up questions on the architecture and administration of human sociality. The MDFF Presents Series is programmed by a group of local filmmakers and writers dedicated to discovering and championing new cinematic voices. 8 pm. $14.
Info
Royal Cinema 608 College, Toronto, Ontario M6G 1B4 View Map
Film