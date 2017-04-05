Me And My Girl
Festival Theatre 10 Queen's Parade (Niagara-on-the-Lake), Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario L0S 1J0
by L. Arthur Rose and Douglas Furber, revised by Stephen Fry (Shaw Festival). A proud Cockney learn's he's descended from nobility and must choose between his old life and his new title. Previews from Apr 5, opens May 27 and runs in rep to Oct 15. $25-$117.
