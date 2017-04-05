Me And My Girl

Google Calendar - Me And My Girl - 2017-04-05 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Me And My Girl - 2017-04-05 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Me And My Girl - 2017-04-05 00:00:00 iCalendar - Me And My Girl - 2017-04-05 00:00:00

Festival Theatre 10 Queen's Parade (Niagara-on-the-Lake), Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario L0S 1J0

by L. Arthur Rose and Douglas Furber, revised by Stephen Fry (Shaw Festival). A proud Cockney learn's he's descended from nobility and must choose between his old life and his new title. Previews from Apr 5, opens May 27 and runs in rep to Oct 15. $25-$117.

Info

Festival Theatre 10 Queen's Parade (Niagara-on-the-Lake), Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario L0S 1J0 View Map

Out Of Town
Stage
Theatre

Visit Event Website

1-800-511-7429

Google Calendar - Me And My Girl - 2017-04-05 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Me And My Girl - 2017-04-05 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Me And My Girl - 2017-04-05 00:00:00 iCalendar - Me And My Girl - 2017-04-05 00:00:00

Best Restaurants
and Bar Guides

Get 25-40% More Spending Money

This week in Print