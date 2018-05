Weekly variety show. The June 4 lineup includes: Elvira Kurt, Luke Reece, Allan Turner, Erica Wood, Marc Hickox, Jonathan Shatsky, Marc Gorcey, Kristina Agosti, Rachel Parry, Michael Giel, Monica Moya Reyes, Eden Broda, Bruce Hunter & Heino. With Music Man, Graham Collins and Musical Guests: Michelle Rumball and Bon Jokesi. 8 pm. $15.

beachdanforth.snapd.com/events/view/1159549