Mirvish presents Tina Fey’s new Broadway-hit musical comedy MEAN GIRLS produced by proud Torontonian Lorne Michaels along with Stuart Thompson, Sonia Friedman, and Paramount Pictures based on the hit film shot in Toronto.

MEAN GIRLS plays a strictly limited engagement from October 25 to November 27, 2022 at the Princess of Wales Theatre. (opens October 27.) Tickets go on sale Friday August 19 through mirvish.com