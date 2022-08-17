Readers' Choice 2021

Aug 17, 2022

Mirvish presents Tina Fey’s new Broadway-hit musical comedy MEAN GIRLS produced by proud Torontonian Lorne Michaels along with Stuart Thompson, Sonia Friedman, and Paramount Pictures based on the hit film shot in Toronto.

MEAN GIRLS plays a strictly limited engagement from October 25 to November 27, 2022 at the Princess of Wales Theatre. (opens October 27.) Tickets go on sale Friday August 19 through mirvish.com

Location Address - 300 King Street West, Toronto, ON

Event Price - $39-$185

Tue, Oct 25th, 2022
to Sun, Nov 27th, 2022

Concert or Performance

Theatre

