Measha Brueggergosman

to Google Calendar - Measha Brueggergosman - 2017-10-03 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Measha Brueggergosman - 2017-10-03 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Measha Brueggergosman - 2017-10-03 19:00:00 iCalendar - Measha Brueggergosman - 2017-10-03 19:00:00

Church of the Holy Trinity 19 Trinity Sq, Toronto, Ontario M5G 1B1

Another Story Bookshop, Pages UnBound and Harper Collins present the launch of Measha Brueggergosman’s new book Something is Always on Fire: My Life So Far. Live reading followed by conversation with social columnist and author Shinan Govani, Music from local band Jazz Money, Special appearance by Aaron Davis on piano. 7 pm. $12.  Tickets: eventbrite.ca/e/measha-brueggergosman-toronto-book-launch-tickets-37828042694

Info
Church of the Holy Trinity 19 Trinity Sq, Toronto, Ontario M5G 1B1 View Map
Books
416-462-1104
to Google Calendar - Measha Brueggergosman - 2017-10-03 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Measha Brueggergosman - 2017-10-03 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Measha Brueggergosman - 2017-10-03 19:00:00 iCalendar - Measha Brueggergosman - 2017-10-03 19:00:00