Measha Brueggergosman
Church of the Holy Trinity 19 Trinity Sq, Toronto, Ontario M5G 1B1
Another Story Bookshop, Pages UnBound and Harper Collins present the launch of Measha Brueggergosman’s new book Something is Always on Fire: My Life So Far. Live reading followed by conversation with social columnist and author Shinan Govani, Music from local band Jazz Money, Special appearance by Aaron Davis on piano. 7 pm. $12. Tickets: eventbrite.ca/e/measha-brueggergosman-toronto-book-launch-tickets-37828042694
Info
Church of the Holy Trinity 19 Trinity Sq, Toronto, Ontario M5G 1B1 View Map
Books