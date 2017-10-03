Another Story Bookshop, Pages UnBound and Harper Collins present the launch of Measha Brueggergosman’s new book Something is Always on Fire: My Life So Far. Live reading followed by conversation with social columnist and author Shinan Govani, Music from local band Jazz Money, Special appearance by Aaron Davis on piano. 7 pm. $12. Tickets: eventbrite.ca/e/measha-brueggergosman-toronto-book-launch-tickets-37828042694