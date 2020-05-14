Measha Brueggergosman Up-close & Personal

Canadian soprano, Measha Brueggergosman, will debut music from her new album, Measha Jazz, as well as sing beloved standards for an exclusive Facebook Live event in support of Heart & Stroke. Measha will also be talking about what's it like to live with heart disease during the pandemic, what Heart & Stroke wants people living with these conditions to know, and what it's doing to support its communities. Measha will be speaking and singing in English and French. 8 pm. facebook.com/heartandstroke