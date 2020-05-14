Measha Brueggergosman Up-close & Personal
Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario
Canadian soprano, Measha Brueggergosman, will debut music from her new album, Measha Jazz, as well as sing beloved standards for an exclusive Facebook Live event in support of Heart & Stroke. Measha will also be talking about what's it like to live with heart disease during the pandemic, what Heart & Stroke wants people living with these conditions to know, and what it's doing to support its communities. Measha will be speaking and singing in English and French. 8 pm. facebook.com/heartandstroke
