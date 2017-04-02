Medical Cannabis: The Patient Experience

Centre for Social Innovation Annex 720 Bathurst, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2R4

Event aimed at helping decrease stigma surrounding medical cannabis and increasing patient access to this much needed treatment option with nurses and patient care staff available for information, and interactive panel, booths and Cannabis 101 workshop on making edible products. Panel discussion topics include the Science of Medical Cannabis, Myths vs Facts, Migraines & Cannabis, Costs and Coverage. Q&A with leading cannabis physician. 1-4 pm. Free. Pre-register.

Centre for Social Innovation Annex 720 Bathurst, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2R4

Free
