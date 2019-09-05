Rumour Has It / Zimmerman's Neighbourhood

Borochov Cultural Centre 272 Codsell, Toronto, Ontario

Medina Theatre Ensemble present staged readings of two one-act plays: Rumour Has It by Monda Halpern and Zimmerman's Neighbourhood by Morris Jacobs. Q&A to follow with author. Sep 5-10 at three venues in the Bathurst Manor neighbourhood (see below for locations & schedule). $15, synagogue/Oranyu members $10.

Sep 5, 7:30 pm, at Borochov Cultural Centre (272 Codsell);

Sep 8, 2 pm, at Beth Emeth Bais Synagogue (100 Elder);

Sep 10, 7:30 pm, at Beth David B'nai Israel Beth Am (55 Yeomans).

Borochov Cultural Centre 272 Codsell, Toronto, Ontario
