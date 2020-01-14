Hostile architecture is a design strategy that opposes the comfortable use of public amenities. This rigidity suggests public planning engages in the construction of a certain type of space that can be considered good by ensuring particular forms of engagement. For this exhibition, Phat Le and Benjamin de Boer reflect on the possibility of hospitality in urban space by performing interventions on hostile architecture by using concrete to level uneven surfaces and cover spikes.

Jan 14-27, reception 6-9 pm Jan 17, panel discussion 2-4 pm Jan 25. Free.

alexusprojects.ca/meditation-in-concrete-ii