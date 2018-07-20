Celebrate summer, food, drink and life lakeside at Medley Food & Drink Festival this July 20-22. Discover over 60 beer, wine, spirits, cider plus restaurateur vendors, celebrity chefs, demos, tastings and contests. There's plenty more with 5 live bands, sky divers & entertainers. It's the most anticipated event coming to the shores of Lake Simcoe in Barrie this summer with some Canadiana flavour. Tickets: $15 day pass; $25 weekend pass; $75 VIP day pass.

medleyfestival.com