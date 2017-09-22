Meet Zuul, A New Armoured Dinosaur At The ROM
S. Walter Stewart Library 170 Memorial Park, Toronto, Ontario M4J 2K5
Join paleontologist Dr. Victoria Arbour to learn all about a brand new dinosaur named Zuul crurivastator, the destroyer of shins! Zuul was an armoured dinosaur with a tail club and its skeleton is one of the best of its kind ever discovered. He is named after a fictional monster from the 1984 film Ghostbusters. 7 pm. Free.
Info
Free
