Meet Zuul, A New Armoured Dinosaur At The ROM

to Google Calendar - Meet Zuul, A New Armoured Dinosaur At The ROM - 2017-09-22 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Meet Zuul, A New Armoured Dinosaur At The ROM - 2017-09-22 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Meet Zuul, A New Armoured Dinosaur At The ROM - 2017-09-22 19:00:00 iCalendar - Meet Zuul, A New Armoured Dinosaur At The ROM - 2017-09-22 19:00:00

S. Walter Stewart Library 170 Memorial Park, Toronto, Ontario M4J 2K5

Join paleontologist Dr. Victoria Arbour to learn all about a brand new dinosaur named Zuul crurivastator, the destroyer of shins! Zuul was an armoured dinosaur with a tail club and its skeleton is one of the best of its kind ever discovered. He is named after a fictional monster from the 1984 film Ghostbusters. 7 pm. Free.

Info
S. Walter Stewart Library 170 Memorial Park, Toronto, Ontario M4J 2K5 View Map
Free
Community Events
416-396-3975
to Google Calendar - Meet Zuul, A New Armoured Dinosaur At The ROM - 2017-09-22 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Meet Zuul, A New Armoured Dinosaur At The ROM - 2017-09-22 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Meet Zuul, A New Armoured Dinosaur At The ROM - 2017-09-22 19:00:00 iCalendar - Meet Zuul, A New Armoured Dinosaur At The ROM - 2017-09-22 19:00:00