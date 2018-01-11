Meet Zuul, The Destroyer Of Shins!

Royal Ontario Museum 100 Queen's Park, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2C6

Meet the new dinosaur named by ROM paleontologists. Aptly named for its striking resemblance to the terrifying terror-dog monster from Ghostbusters, Zuul crurivastator is one of the best preserved ankylosaurid, or armoured dinosaur, skeletons ever discovered. Find out what makes this unusual dinosaur so special. 11 am-1:15 pm. Free w/ admission.

