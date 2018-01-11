Meet Zuul, The Destroyer Of Shins!

Meet the new dinosaur named by ROM paleontologists. Aptly named for its striking resemblance to the terrifying terror-dog monster from Ghostbusters, Zuul crurivastator is one of the best preserved ankylosaurid, or armoured dinosaur, skeletons ever discovered. Find out what makes this unusual dinosaur so special. 11 am-1:15 pm. Free w/ admission.

