On behalf of the 10th Emirates UCG edition on Nursing, Healthcare Management and Patient Safety Conference Committee, it gives us a great pleasure to announce NHPSUCG2021 scheduled on December 15-17, 2021 in Dubai, UAE. Our Gathering aims to bring all the Directors, Specialists, Professors, Doctors, Scientists, Academicians, Nurses, Healthcare Professionals, Students, Researchers, Business Delegates, Industrialists to share the knowledge, experience, challenges, innovations and trends encountered in the field of Nursing and Patient Safety. It provides a great platform for more than 70+ international and regional Speakers and our experts will deliver innovative speeches. cutting edge talks, electrifying lectures, interactive sessions on emerging research, and live demonstrations.
The Theme of Nursing, Healthcare Management and Patient Safety Conference is Connecting Leaders in Healthcare Transformation and Bringing Learning Life, Together Towards Building Quality for a Safer Healthcare”
The conference will have plenary speakers, keynote speakers, speakers from all around the world.
The aim of Nursing, Healthcare Management and Patient Safety Conference is to discuss and promote the latest research, technologies, innovations and develop networking opportunities.
Call for Paper:
Call for Abstracts is now open for the 10th Emirates UCG edition on Nursing, Healthcare Management and Patient Safety, Dubai, UAE during December 15-17, 2021 with the motto “Connecting Leaders in Healthcare Transformation and Bringing Learning Life, Together Towards Building Quality for a Safer Healthcare”.
The presenting speaker/author must register and pay the registration fee (please note that registration is required in order to be included in the final program, to have the abstract published in the online “Book/proceedings” of Nursing, Healthcare Management and Patient Safety 2021, and to be invited to submit an abstract for publication in the official Proceedings.
Conference Key Sessions:
Track 1: Nursing
Track 2: Healthcare Management
Track 3: Patient Safety
Track 4: Public & Community Healthcare
Track 5: Patient Education
Track 6: Healthcare Informatics
Track 7: Healthcare Innovations
Track 8: Digital Healthcare
Track 9: Preventive Medicine
Track 10: Health Promotion
Track 11: Technology and Nursing Science
Track 12: Nursing Education and Research
Track 13: Globalization and Health
Track 14: Coronavirus Deadly Impact on Humans
Track 15: Artificial Intelligence
Track 16: Sports Medicine in Health
Track 17: Legal and Ethics in healthcare
Track 18: Advance Care Planning (ACP)
Track 19: Medication Safety
Track 20: Patient Safety Tools and Solutions
Track 21: Infection, Prevention and Control
Track 22: Mental Health
Track 23: Big data on health and data mining
Track 24: Midwifery And Women Health Nursing
Track 25: Pediatric Nursing
Track 26: Diabetes Nursing
Track 27: Clinical Nursing
Track 28: Patient Safety in Pharmacy
Track 29: Home Care Safety
Track 30: Mental Health Nursing
Track 31: Quality improvement
Track 32: Telenursing
Track 33: Occupational Healthcare
Track 34: Healthcare Services
Track 35: Healthcare Marketing
Track 36: Sexual Health
Track 37: Primary Care
Track 38: Precision medicine
Conference Benefits;
Participate in professional networking
Collect material for personal knowledge
Meet with specific company representatives
DOI Publication (On request)
Explore Dubai
Enjoy sessions & entertainment.
Participation/Presentation Certificate
Present your ideas and work to others
Opportunity to hear from and interact with leaders in your field.
Adds Value to your CV
Compare traditional vs newer & faster approaches to monitoring, surveillance, tracking, cleaning and disinfection
Conferences engage thousands of keynote speakers, speakers, delegates, practitioners, and students
Important Information:
Conference Name: 10th Emirates UCG edition on Nursing, Healthcare Management and Patient Safety
Short Name: NHPSUCG2021
Dates: December 15-17, 2021
Venue: Dubai, UAE
Email: nursing@universeconferences.net
Visit: https://nursing.universeconferences.com/
Call for Papers: https://nursing.universeconferences.com/submit-abstract/
Register here: https://nursing.universeconferences.com/registration/
Nursing, Healthcare Management and Patient Safety Experts: https://nursing.universeconferences.com/nursing-healthcare-experts/
Call Us/WhatsApp Us: +12076890407/+442033222718
Target Audience/who should attend/ who you can network with
Nurses, Doctors, Professors, Registered Nurse, Practitioner Nurse, Student Nurse, Academics and Researchers. Students of medicine disciplines. clinicians. Specialists in Patient Safety and Quality Healthcare, Chief nursing officers and nursing staff, Quality and compliance officers, Infection control officers, Risk management personnel, Patient Safety Officers/Patient Safety Managers, Managing Directors/ Department Managers, Quality Management Professionals/Quality Improvement Managers/Quality Assurance Professionals/Managers, Risk Managers, Infection Preventionists, Infectious Disease Consultants, CSSD (sterile service) Managers/Supervisors/ Technicians, Clinical Lead/Senior Clinical Health practitioner/Head of clinical service delivery, Head of Education and training/clinical lead for training and development/director of HR, education and Training, General practitioner, pharmacist, Patient representatives, Academic- including researchers, professors, and students, Patient safety lead/Patient safety manager/head of quality/Quality lead/manager of quality improvement, infection prevention lead.
Connect with us:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/NursingUCG
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/nursingutilitarianconferences/
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/NursingUCGConferences
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nursingucg/
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/nursingutilitarianconference/
Tumblr: https://nursingucgconferences.tumblr.com/
Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/people/184639004@N08/
Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/Nursing_UCG
Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/nursingucgconferences
Myspace: https://myspace.com/nursing_ucg
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCS1TFe3nzRlREovQIjYMPkg
CFA YouTube: https://youtube.be/sfrXZN1-sok
Address: London, England, E16 2DQ, UK
Utilitarian Conferences Gathering, Registered in England & Wales, UK, E16 2DQ, UK.
————————–
Utilitarian Conferences Gathering offers a wide range of events, Meetings, Conferences, Workshops, Symposium. We have a dedicated team who are aimed at acquiring the technologies, adopting the knowledge of business needs, and accelerate with best ideas and strategies. Utilitarian Conferences Gathering is a pioneer in the area of Event Management, Collaboration. We are full-service event provider specializing in the field of Medical, Clinical, Healthcare, Life Sciences, Engineering, Pharma, Environmental Science, Engineering, Business, Agricultural and Food event services for Academic and Industrial Sectors. We stand out distinctively from our competitors for our commitment to quality, round the clock service, and unmatched price. We are able to provide you with the best event, Meeting experience under one roof. We at Utilitarian Conferences Gathering make sure that you as a client choose the most appropriate event.
More Information: https://utilitarianconferences.com/
https://universeconferences.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/UCGConferences
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ucg-utilitarian-conferences-gathering/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Utilitarian-Conferences-Gathering-102364354933420
E: contact@universeconferences.net
info@utilitarianconferences.com
Comments are Closed.