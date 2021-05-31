1SAMBAYAN Canada formal launch

𝟭𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗯𝗮𝘆𝗮𝗻 𝗶𝘀 𝗮 𝗖𝗼𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗼𝗳 𝗗𝗲𝗺𝗼𝗰𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗰 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗔𝗱𝘃𝗼𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗚𝗼𝗼𝗱 𝗚𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲.

The mission of 1Sambayan is to usher in a competent, trustworthy administration in the May 2022 national elections by fielding a single slate of national candidates.

1Sambayan will also seek the consensus of patriotic, democracy-loving Filipinos in selecting candidates for 2022.

The key to all this is UNITY. All the groups and political parties that are part of 1Sambayan have agreed to abide by the selection process, and to support the coalition’s single slate of candidates whoever they will be.

Email: 1sambayan.canada@gmail.com