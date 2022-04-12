2022 J2DW Annual General Meeting

Welcome to our 2022 Annual General Meeting. It’s free to attend! For full details and to register visit our website.

Our keynote speaker:

Journey to Diversity Workplaces is pleased to announce that Paralympian and Wheelchair Rugby medalist Zak Madell will be delivering the keynote speech at our 2022 Annual General Meeting on Thursday 12 May 2022 on Google Meet.

Zak Madell is a three-time Paralympian in the sport of wheelchair rugby. He was a member of the silver medal-winning team at the 2012 Paralympics in London as well as a member of the 2016 team in Rio, and the Tokyo 2020 games.