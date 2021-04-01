4 Short Talks About a Healthier Society

If there was ever any doubt that successful economies depend upon a healthy population, it has likely been erased in the past year. As COVID-19 continues to linger for longer than many of us had hoped, we must remind ourselves that it has been during times of disruption and chaos that we have seen some of the biggest changes in our economy and society. Four contributors to the spring 2021 edition of Rotman Management will discuss key aspects of a Healthier Society. May 25, 5-6 pm. Cost: $18.95 plus HST per person (includes the link to the livestream and 1 copy of the Spring 2021 issue of Rotman Management mailed after the livestream). Free of charge for Rotman Management subscribers. If you are a subscriber, please email events@rotman.utoronto.ca to tell us and we will register you. Please register in advance. https://www.rotman.utoronto.ca/ProfessionalDevelopment/Events/UpcomingEvents/20210525HealthierSociety