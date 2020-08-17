A How-to Guide for Non-Black People Opposing Anti-Black Racism

NOW MagazineAll EventsA How-to Guide for Non-Black People Opposing Anti-Black Racism

Don Heights Unitarian Congregation

by Don Heights Unitarian Congregation
 
Don Heights Unitarian Congregation presents: Do Black Lives Matter to You? A Zoom conversation on addressing anti-Black racism in the home, workplace and society with guest speaker Knia Singh J.D., lawyer with Ma’at Legal Services. Knia, a community activist and human rights activist who fought carding and is helping to steer the government’s Black Youth Action Plan.  A presentation followed by Q&A. Music by Jen and Sam. https://zoom.us/j/8339952710?pwd=R0k0ZXI3WllFR2xFMW9UWEdjTDlOZz09 Meeting ID: 833 995 2710  Password: 1111

 

2020-08-23 @ 10:30 AM to
Anywhere
 

Virtual Event
 

Meeting or Networking Event
 

Community Events
 
 

Virtual Event

Don Heights Unitarian Congregation
A lay-led Unitarian faith congregation based in Don Mills presenting an examination of topical issues by ministers and guest experts.

