A “Night-In” with Eco-Justice Warriors

Virtual fundraiser with Environmental Defence and The ENRICH Project with drinks and online conversations from women at the frontlines of Canada’s eco-justice struggles. Author and keynote speaker Dr. Ingrid Waldron and real-life heroes, many featured in the documentary film There’s Something in the Water by celebrity director Ellen Page. Dr. Waldron will share her research on the hidden truth of environmental racism in rural Canada and how industrial catastrophes have been precisely placed – all in remote, low income and very often Indigenous or Black communities – proving that your postal code can determine your health.

The fundraiser will include access to the live online talk, an organic VQA bottle of wine and two delicious desserts delivered right to your door, all in zero-waste and non-toxic packaging. 6:30-8 pm. Talk only $25, $75 with wine and dessert.

A charitable tax receipt of $25 will be issued for both ticket types.