Aborted: a show celebrating a woman’s right to choose.

On international woman’s day, A moving heartfelt show. A lineup of Toronto’s best female comedians bravely go up on stage to share their stories of choosing to get an abortion. There will be tasteful laughter, sincere brave stories and gratitude foe celebrating our right to choose. Come and see a very moving event on International Women’s Day. March 8 at 8 pm $25, adv $20. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor West.