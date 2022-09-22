Abortion access in Canada in a post-Roe world

Panel discussion with:

• Dr. Catherine Brooks (Peduhbun Migizi Kwe), Anishnawbe Elder

• Dr. Anjali Kulkarni, gynecological oncologist

• Dr. Bernhard Friz, abortion provider

• Valerya Edelman, Clinic 554, New Brunswick

• Ayesha Adhami-Magueta, IWHC (Immigrant Women’s Health Centre)

• Carolyn Egan, Ontario Coalition for Abortion Clinics

The overturning of Roe v. Wade in the United States sent shock waves around the world.

In this country, it has shone a spotlight on the question of access to abortion. Although abortions are available in urban centres and paid for by the health care system, there is a dire lack of access in many parts of the country – particularly for undocumented people, those from communities of colour, and those outside of urban areas.

Join us for this online forum to discuss how to put pressure on every level of government to ensure full access to free abortion for all, as well as the resources people need to raise the children they choose to have.