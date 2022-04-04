Adenomyosis Awareness Month Meet-up

Readers' Choice 2021

Apr 4, 2022

Join us in honouring Adenomyosis Awareness Month, a time to bring attention to this devastating disease. For those of us living with this illness, we know how much it can impact our quality of life: our ability to work, eat, socialize, travel, have children, and beyond. This night, the CN Tower will be lit up purple in honour of patients with adenomyosis in Toronto.

We’ll meet at Roundhouse Park to build community, reduce isolation, and share a strong message of solidarity. April 11 at 8 pm.

Additional Details

Location Address - 255 Bremner Blvd, Toronto, ON M5V 3M9

Event Price - Free

Date And Time

Mon, Apr 11th, 2022 @ 08:00 PM
to 10:00 PM

Location

Roundhouse Park

Event Types

Meeting or Networking Event

Event Category

Community Events

