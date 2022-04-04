Adenomyosis Awareness Month Meet-up

Join us in honouring Adenomyosis Awareness Month, a time to bring attention to this devastating disease. For those of us living with this illness, we know how much it can impact our quality of life: our ability to work, eat, socialize, travel, have children, and beyond. This night, the CN Tower will be lit up purple in honour of patients with adenomyosis in Toronto.

We’ll meet at Roundhouse Park to build community, reduce isolation, and share a strong message of solidarity. April 11 at 8 pm.