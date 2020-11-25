Andres Bonifacio 2020 Festival Online

Bonifacio Festival 2020, A Conversation on History and Cultural Performances Online

Sunday, November 29, 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. EST.

The online event, organized by the Filipino-Canadian Writers and Journalists Network (FC-WJNet), in partnership with Malaya Movement Canada in Toronto, is a commemoration and celebration of the birth anniversary of Andres Bonifacio, the leader of the Philippine Revolution of 1896 that toppled Spanish colonialism that ruled the country for more than 300 years.

The event’s highlight is a presentation by Dr. Milagros C. Guerrero, retired professor of history, University of the Philippines, and author of several history books. Guerrero’s talk is titled “Andres Bonifacio and the Revolution of 1896-1902: Lessons for Filipinos in the 2020s.” It will be followed by a question and answer conversation with the audience.

The event will also feature cultural numbers by Filipino-Canadian performers from Toronto, Vancouver and Edmonton.

This is the second Bonifacio Festival to be organized by FC-WJNet. The first, BoniFest 2019, was held on November 17, 2019 at the City of Toronto Council Chambers and Members Lounge, and was co-sponsored with the National Ethnic Press and Media Council of Canada (NEPMCC) and PLUMA Collective of Filipino Writers (PLUMA).

This year’s event is also free and open to anyone interested in the life and times of Andres Bonifacio and Philippine history. Participants, guests and attendees are all enjoined to wear a Filipino attire (barong, kimona, camisa chino, panuelo, ethnic attire, etc.), in the spirit of the historical significance of this event.

FC-WJNet is a group of writers and journalists who have come together with a broad range of objectives ranging from promoting the growth, development, and dissemination of Filipino writings as significant contributions to Canadian and Philippine literature, to supporting and promoting human rights, freedom of expression, freedom of the press and social justice.

Malaya, meaning “free” in Filipino, is a movement that seeks to broaden Canada-based support for the cause of freedom and democracy in the Philippines.

For further information, please contact:

Mila Astorga-Garcia (for FC-WJNet) at milaagarcia@gmail.com

Marissa Corpus (for Malaya) at mbcorpus@yahoo.com