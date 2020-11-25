Andres Bonifacio 2020 Festival Online

Bonifacio Festival 2020, A Conversation on History and Cultural Performances Online. 7-9 pm, Nov 29. Free.

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYqce-rqzwuGtfP98fIVxbQoZlLLjhfNJYj?fbclid=IwAR1XObe81ybhWXlRxMQzzAF8B81in94N-eBuJ9ELSGrf5bLt4t4JqgmyhV0

The online event, organized by the Filipino-Canadian Writers and Journalists Network (FC-WJNet), in partnership with Malaya Movement Canada in Toronto, is a commemoration and celebration of the birth anniversary of Andres Bonifacio, the leader of the Philippine Revolution of 1896 that toppled Spanish colonialism that ruled the country for more than 300 years.

The event’s highlight is a presentation by Dr. Milagros C. Guerrero, retired professor of history, University of the Philippines, and author of several history books. Guerrero’s talk is titled “Andres Bonifacio and the Revolution of 1896-1902: Lessons for Filipinos in the 2020s.” It will be followed by a Q&A with the audience. The event will also feature cultural numbers by Filipino-Canadian performers from Toronto, Vancouver and Edmonton.

FC-WJNet is a group of writers and journalists who have come together with a broad range of objectives ranging from promoting the growth, development, and dissemination of Filipino writings as significant contributions to Canadian and Philippine literature, to supporting and promoting human rights, freedom of expression, freedom of the press and social justice.