Angela Schubot: A BREATHLESS performance

Join us for a one-of-a-kind performance by artist Angela Schubot, inspired by group show BREATHLESS!

In this durational performance, Angela Schubot takes you into the breath as her performance layers onto the cyclical exhibition of BREATHLESS, together moving from day into the night. Piercing the threshold separating inside and outside, the breath ignites the force that moves us, thinks us, dreams us, creates us, dances us, BREATHES us… until it does not.

Angela Schubot is a dancer, artist, choreographer, practice-led researcher, and bodyworker-healer based in Berlin with roots in Canada and Peru. Angela creates a space of listening and of an unconditional togetherness with the breath. She has a 15 year-long practice working with the breath in different constellations, solo works, duets, and group works.

August 3 at 8 pm. Free. The Power Plant, 231 Queens Quay West. Register: eventbrite.ca