The Town of York Historical Society Annual General Meeting

Annual General Meeting on Thursday, December 3rd online via ZOOM. General business meeting followed by talk by author Adam Bunch on his new book The Toronto Book of Love. Dec 3 at 7 pm via ZOOM. $10, free for TYHS members.

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/annual-general-meeting-agm-2020-tickets-129104459915

The Toronto Book of Love brings the history of the city to life with fascinating true tales of romance, marriage and passion — from the scandalous love affairs of the city’s early settlers to the prime minister’s wife partying with rock stars on her anniversary. The talk will share a few stories from the book as well as exploring the evolution of Toronto’s ever-changing attitudes toward love.