Arts Ahead 2021

The Arts Management students at Centennial College will be hosting the first ever DIGITAL Arts Ahead Symposium. The two-day event will explore the topic of wellness in the arts and cultural sector to promote physical, emotional, and financial health. Panel discussions, workshops, networking opportunities, and vibrational moments will provide participants with the chance to connect and recharge. It is as so titled “Vibrations: Arts, Wellness & the Search for Balance.” Inspired by the pressing need to remove the stigma surrounding mental health and wellness discussions, Arts Ahead will encourage people all all levels of the arts community to reflect on how to take care of themselves and those around them. We invite arts workers, artists, creatives, and students to join us in this new, exciting forum. Mar 3 & 4. Purchase tickets at http://artsahead.org