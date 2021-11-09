ArtworxTO Symposium: Public Art of Tomorrow

This collaboration between the City of Toronto and Gouvernement du Québec will focus on the future of public art in cities.

Hosted by: ArtworxTO: Toronto’s Year Of Public Art 2021–2022

ArtworxTO: Toronto’s Year of Public Art 2021–2022 will kick off the City’s new 10-Year Public Art Strategy, signalling Toronto’s renewed commitment to public art. Organized by the City of Toronto and the Government of Québec, this virtual symposium will celebrate Toronto’s impressive existing public art collection while discussing the future role of art and artists. Keynote speakers, panelists, and industry leaders will discuss pandemic recovery and building back better, stronger, specifically the essential role of the cultural and creative sectors within urban areas. Public art is at the heart of a city’s development and vitality; by reimagining and animating public spaces, cities can bring people back to plazas, main streets, and neighbourhoods that were severely impacted by the pandemic. Further, the integration of public art in communities city-wide, connects citizens to their surroundings and assists with the social development and sustainability of the sector. Building upon the natural relationship between Toronto and the province of Québec, the symposium will connect arts organizations, industry professionals and businesses from both cities, to work together towards economic recovery. Public art of tomorrow, public art for all. Registration is free but limited.

Confirmed speakers:

· Tom Finkelpearl, Former Commissioner of New York City Department of Cultural Affairs

· Sara Diamond, President Emerita of OCAD University

· Ana Serrano, President & Vice Chancellor, OCAD University

· Ashley McKenzie-Barnes, Curator and CCO/Founder – D.PE Agency

· Pierre Poussin, Artist

· Farnoosh Talaee, Director, Mayten’s Projects

· Guillaume Aniorté, Quartier des Spectacles Montréal

· Eunice Bée, Curator of Contemporary Canadian and Québécois Art, Montreal Museum of Fine Arts

· Daily Tous Les Jours, Art Studio