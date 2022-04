Watch Ashwyn Singh host a comedy premium, with the best comedians the city of Toronto (and sometimes the world) has to offer. This celebrates diverse voices in standup comedy, from the socially laughable to the clinically absurd.

May 1 at 10 pm (doors 9:30 pm). Tickets $15-$20. Featuring: Anjelica Scannura, Allie Pearse, Mr. Lewinn, and Che Durena