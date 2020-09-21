Asian Heritage: Chinese Festivals and Food—Mid-Autumn Festival

The Mid-Autumn Festival is a signature celebration that showcases the culinary and cultural traditions of the Chinese community. Celebrated on the 15th day of the 8th lunar month, it is sometimes called the Moon Festival. This happy festival coincides with the harvest thanksgiving season in China. Professor Chef Leo Chan and shares food memories about the origin, folklore and history of this celebration. Find out how to enjoy the Mooncakes and seasonal fruits. Experience the other activities, such as the joy and fun of Chinese poetry, songs, and seeing the beautiful lanterns. Sept 28 at 7 pm. Free. Pre-register. https://www.crowdcast.io/e/tplmoonfestival/register

Asian Heritage Month Festival 2020 presented by Canadian Foundation for Asian Culture in partnership with Toronto Public Library.