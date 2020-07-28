NOW MagazineAll Events‘Fleurs de Villes’ Bespoke Floral Exhibit

‘Fleurs de Villes’ Bespoke Floral Exhibit

Bloor-Yorkville
05
Aug
-
09
Aug

by Bloor-Yorkville
 
150 people viewed this event.

Self-guided (and social-distance friendly) 5-day long activation with unique, luxury floral designs by some of the GTA’s best florists, beautifully spread throughout the Bloor-Yorkville neighbourhood. Manulife Centre, Yorkville Village, Yorkville Lane and other locations will feature surprising floral activations, installations, pop-ups and more, with proceeds supporting the Breast Cancer Society of Canada. Visitors can also look forward to the Flower Garden Market on Sunday, August 9, in partnership with local florists, gardeners and growers, all who have been impacted by COVID-19. August 5-9. Free.

www.bloor-yorkville.com/fleursdevilles

 

Date And Time

2020-08-05 @ 09:00 AM to
2020-08-09 @ 07:00 PM
 

Location

Between Yonge, Avenue, Bloor and Davenport, Bloor-Yorkville
 

Venue

Event Types

Meeting or Networking Event
 

Event Category

Art
 
 

Bloor-Yorkville
Bloor-Yorkville is a celebration of the very best fashion, food, wellness and culture. Discover the growing number of Bloor-Yorkville businesses who are offering online options. Explore online fashion retailers, delivery & takeout from our unique restaurants, medical services and fitness classes.

