‘Fleurs de Villes’ Bespoke Floral Exhibit

Self-guided (and social-distance friendly) 5-day long activation with unique, luxury floral designs by some of the GTA’s best florists, beautifully spread throughout the Bloor-Yorkville neighbourhood. Manulife Centre, Yorkville Village, Yorkville Lane and other locations will feature surprising floral activations, installations, pop-ups and more, with proceeds supporting the Breast Cancer Society of Canada. Visitors can also look forward to the Flower Garden Market on Sunday, August 9, in partnership with local florists, gardeners and growers, all who have been impacted by COVID-19. August 5-9. Free.

www.bloor-yorkville.com/fleursdevilles