Best Damn Stand-Up Comedy Show is back in the East End with three hilarious headliners, all in the same show – Luke Lynndale, Roy Daye, and Martha Chaves. Come out for a night of crazy fun!
Starting from $55 CAD per Table for Two (excluding HST & Fees) Tables of 2 and 4 available to purchase
Event Highlights💡
– 3 Headliner Comics
– Welcome Drink included for each Seat
– An Evening that will have you Roaring with Laughter
Location Address - 154 Danforth Ave 2nd floor, Toronto, ON M4K 1N1