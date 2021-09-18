Best Damn Stand-Up Comedy Show is back in the East End with three hilarious headliners, all in the same show – Luke Lynndale, Roy Daye, and Martha Chaves. Come out for a night of crazy fun!

Starting from $55 CAD per Table for Two (excluding HST & Fees) Tables of 2 and 4 available to purchase

Event Highlights💡

– 3 Headliner Comics

– Welcome Drink included for each Seat

– An Evening that will have you Roaring with Laughter