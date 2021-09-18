Election

Best Movies on Netflix

Best Damn Stand-Up Comedy Show

Best Damn Stand-Up Comedy Show is back in the East End with three hilarious headliners, all in the same show.

Sep 18, 2021

Best Damn Stand-Up Comedy Show

6 6 people viewed this event.

Best Damn Stand-Up Comedy Show is back in the East End with three hilarious headliners, all in the same show – Luke Lynndale, Roy Daye, and Martha Chaves. Come out for a night of crazy fun!

Starting from $55 CAD per Table for Two (excluding HST & Fees) Tables of 2 and 4 available to purchase

Event Highlights💡
– 3 Headliner Comics
– Welcome Drink included for each Seat
– An Evening that will have you Roaring with Laughter

Additional Details

Location Address - 154 Danforth Ave 2nd floor, Toronto, ON M4K 1N1

Date And Time
Fri, Sep 24th, 2021 @ 08:00 PM
to 09:15 PM

Event Types
Meeting or Networking Event

Event Category
Comedy

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine