Bike Share Toronto $1 rides for Earth Day

Apr 20, 2022

This Earth Day, Bike Share Toronto and Longo’s have partnered up to provide $1.00 rides across the GTA. The campaign encourages Torontonians to think sustainably on Earth Day and use bike sharing to pick up groceries, travel to an appointment, or just tour the city, all for a buck a ride.

When: Earth Day, April 22, 2022 

Where: Bike Share locations across the GTA 

Find Out More HERE 

Fri, Apr 22nd, 2022 @ 12:00 AM
to 11:30 PM

