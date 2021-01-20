Black History Month Kick-Off

The COVID-19 pandemic has strained the heritage sector, including the OBHS. Additionally, the Black community has been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. With these unprecedented events happening simultaneously with the global reckoning of anti-Black racism sparked by the Black Lives Matter movement, it’s even more important to know history. This history continues, from the past to the present, even amidst a pandemic. History anchors us, especially during times like this. Featured are community recognition profiles, Black history, entertainment, museum tours and so much more. History…Who We Are. Kick-Off Black History month virtually on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at 1 pm.

