Showcase your talent and connect with companies that can help propel you to the career of your dreams by attending, BLAXPO, an emerging career platform for BIPOC candidates this October 22, 2022 at the Toronto Reference Library.

BLAXPO will connect prospective BIPOC candidates to companies including but not limited to EQ Bank, Google, KMPG, Marriott, Deloitte and more, as these companies continue their journeys to become more diverse and inclusive.

BLAXPO is proud to empower, educate and engage attendees with a unique line up of activities including a speed networking event that will allow candidates to directly connect with executives, podcast sessions with Canada’s leading Black talent such as Arisa Cox and Adeela Carter, and free virtual masterclasses.

BLAXPO is free to attend, and will be accessible to all Canadians, from recent graduates to seasoned professionals across the country as it streams live.

Register today for in-person attendance or online participation before tickets sell out at www.blaxpo.ca. For the most up to date information on the guest speakers and participating companies, follow @blaxpo on Instagram.