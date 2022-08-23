Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Blessing ceremony and Kirtan

Aug 23, 2022

Blessing ceremony and Kirtan

9 9 people viewed this event.

Paramahamsa Vishwananda, an enlightened Master, gives a personal blessing to each participant which activates the divine within oneself and enables you to experience unconditional Love.   

Kirtan – live sacred music – will be played during the blessings.

It is a unique opportunity not to be missed !  You are encouraged to register by connecting to the website.

Additional Details

Location Address - 1 Blue Jays Way, Toronto, Ontario M5V 1J41 blu

Event Price - free ( donations welcome)

Location ID - 561918

Date And Time

Sat, Sep 3rd, 2022 @ 02:00 PM
to 04:30 PM

Event Types

Meeting or Networking Event

Event Category

Community Events

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine