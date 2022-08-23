Blessing ceremony and Kirtan

- News
Paramahamsa Vishwananda, an enlightened Master, gives a personal blessing to each participant which activates the divine within oneself and enables you to experience unconditional Love.
Kirtan – live sacred music – will be played during the blessings.
It is a unique opportunity not to be missed ! You are encouraged to register by connecting to the website.
Location Address - 1 Blue Jays Way, Toronto, Ontario M5V 1J41 blu
Event Price - free ( donations welcome)
Location ID - 561918