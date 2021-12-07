Breast Health for Black Women

This free, national, and virtual event will:

– Empower Black women with breast health and wellness information tailored specifically to them​

– Increase knowledge and awareness around risk factors, prevention, screening and early detection​

– Highlight the importance of culture and family history/family tree​

– Provide an opportunity to learn through stories of others who have been there​

Join us as we bring experts, organizations, and community members together for a conversation about breast cancer and an opportunity to have your questions answered.