Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Breast Health for Black Women

Dec 7, 2021

Breast Health for Black Women

5 5 people viewed this event.

This free, national, and virtual event will:

– Empower Black women with breast health and wellness information tailored specifically to them​
– Increase knowledge and awareness around risk factors, prevention, screening and early detection​
– Highlight the importance of culture and family history/family tree​
– Provide an opportunity to learn through stories of others who have been there​

Join us as we bring experts, organizations, and community members together for a conversation about breast cancer and an opportunity to have your questions answered.

Additional Details

Event Price - $0

Date And Time

Thu, Feb 17th, 2022 @ 7:00 PM
to 09:00 PM

Location

Online Event

Event Types

Meeting or Networking Event

Event Category

Virtual Event

Event Tags

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine