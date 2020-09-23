On Wednesday, October 21, 2020 (7-10 Pm), The Peter Gilgan Centre for Women’s Cancers at Women’s College Hospital in partnership with The Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) and The Canadian Society of Plastic Surgeons are delivering Breast Reconstruction Awareness (BRA) Day, a free three-hour event for women considering breast reconstruction.

BRA Day is intended to EDUCATE women on their breast reconstruction options, PROVIDE an opportunity to see possible outcomes of breast reconstruction surgery, EMPOWER women to make the choice that’s right for them and CONNECT women with others who have been through it.

The virtual event is open to women and men across the country and will include presentations from leading Canadian breast reconstruction experts, stories from patients sharing their breast reconstruction journey, educational breakout rooms, resource rooms and a virtual Show and Tell Lounge for women only, offering a unique opportunity to see real results of breast reconstruction.

Register today: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/bra-day-2020-registration-121264943711