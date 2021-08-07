Burial of Messages to the Future

Visual Arts Centre of Clarington presents the exhibition, 100 years then and hereafter, has been collecting messages to the future from numerous participants who left notes of concern, encouragement, and personal accounts. At the public burial, Messages to the Future will be read, placed in time capsules and buried to be retrieved and opened a century later. Members of the public are invited to this outdoor performance. Aug 13 from 6-7 pm. 143 Simpson Avenue, Bowmanville. https://app.simplyk.io/en/ticketing/973a8dd8-80de-4dcf-bcc8-d4cd52ff4e24