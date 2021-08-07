COVID-19

Burial of Messages to the Future

Visual Arts Centre of Clarington presents the exhibition, 100 years then and hereafter, has been collecting messages to the future.

Aug 7, 2021

Visual Arts Centre of Clarington presents the exhibition, 100 years then and hereafter, has been collecting messages to the future from numerous participants who left notes of concern, encouragement, and personal accounts. At the public burial, Messages to the Future will be read, placed in time capsules and buried to be retrieved and opened a century later. Members of the public are invited to this outdoor performance. Aug 13 from 6-7 pm. 143 Simpson Avenue, Bowmanville. https://app.simplyk.io/en/ticketing/973a8dd8-80de-4dcf-bcc8-d4cd52ff4e24

Additional Details

Your Email Address - communications@vac.ca

Venue Address - 143 Simpson Avenue, Bowmanville, ON, L1C 2H9

Date And Time
2021-08-13 @ 06:00 PM to
2021-08-13 @ 07:00 PM

Location
143 Simpson Avenue, Bowmanville, ON, L1C 2H9, Visual Arts Centre of Clarington

Event Types
Meeting or Networking Event

Event Category
Art

Event Tags

