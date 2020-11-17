NOW MagazineAll EventsCentennial College Virtual Open House

Centennial College Virtual Open House

Centennial College Virtual Open House

by
127 127 people viewed this event.

Explore what your future might hold! Take part in live chats with industry-skilled professors, find full- and part-time programs suited to your lifestyle, and learn why #YouBelong at Centennial College. Register now!

 

Date And Time

2020-11-22 @ 10:00 AM to
2020-11-22 @ 02:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Meeting or Networking Event
 

Event Category

Virtual Event
 
 

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.