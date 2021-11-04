Comedy Jam

- News
Stand up with Sashka DC, Ethan O’Reilly, Aliya Kanani, Luke Lynndale, headliner Moe Ismail and host Himansu Patel.
COVID 19 PROCEDURES
– All protocols followed.
– The Government of Ontario requires legitimate proof of double vaccination to be shown upon entry, you will need to show this proof if you are attending the show.
QUESTIONS/CONCERNS/ADDITIONAL REQUESTS
If you require any further information or have any concerns or specific venue needs for the event please call 416-551-6540 or email boxoffice@comedybar.ca to reserve.
Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario
Event Price - $20 pre-sale/online | $25 at the door.
Location ID - 560934