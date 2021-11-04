New restaurants

Best Movies on Netflix

Comedy Jam

Stand up with Sashka DC, Ethan O'Reilly, Aliya Kanani, Luke Lynndale, headliner Moe Ismail and host Himansu Patel. COVID 19 PROCEDURES-.

Nov 3, 2021

Comedy Jam

15 15 people viewed this event.

Stand up with Sashka DC, Ethan O’Reilly, Aliya Kanani, Luke Lynndale, headliner Moe Ismail and host Himansu Patel.

COVID 19 PROCEDURES
– All protocols followed.
– The Government of Ontario requires legitimate proof of double vaccination to be shown upon entry, you will need to show this proof if you are attending the show.
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
QUESTIONS/CONCERNS/ADDITIONAL REQUESTS
If you require any further information or have any concerns or specific venue needs for the event please call 416-551-6540 or email boxoffice@comedybar.ca to reserve. 

Additional Details

Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - $20 pre-sale/online | $25 at the door.

Location ID - 560934

Date And Time
Sun, Nov 28th, 2021 @ 09:00 PM
to 10:30 PM

Location
Comedy Bar

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Comedy

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine