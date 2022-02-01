Comedy Nuggets presents Comedy of Toronto. This shows features an assortment of very funny Toronto comedians. February 4 at 7 pm.

HOST

– Derek Kalala

FEATURING

– Luke Lynndale

– Kari Johnson

– Jeremy Dobski

– Zabrina Douglas

– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

TICKETS: $23 pre-sale/online | $26 at the door. comedybar.ca

*SHOW STARTS PROMPTLY AT 7 pm* so be there by 6:30 to check in, buy drinks, and find a seat!

Comedy Nuggets

www.comedynuggets.com // FB: www.facebook.com/comedynuggets // IG: www.instagram.com/comedynuggets

COMEDY BAR LOCATION

Comedy Bar is located at 945 Bloor West between Ossington and Dovercourt on the south side. (directly across from the Delaware exit of the Ossington TTC).

– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

COVID 19 PROCEDURES

– All protocols followed.

– The Government of Ontario requires legitimate proof of double vaccination to be shown upon entry, you will need to show this proof if you are attending the show.

– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

QUESTIONS/CONCERNS/ADDITIONAL REQUESTS

If you require any further information or have any concerns or specific venue needs for the event please call 416-551-6540 or email boxoffice@comedybar.ca to reserve.