Comedy Nuggets presents Comedy of Toronto. This shows features an assortment of very funny Toronto comedians. February 4 at 7 pm.
HOST
– Derek Kalala
FEATURING
– Luke Lynndale
– Kari Johnson
– Jeremy Dobski
– Zabrina Douglas
TICKETS: $23 pre-sale/online | $26 at the door. comedybar.ca
*SHOW STARTS PROMPTLY AT 7 pm* so be there by 6:30 to check in, buy drinks, and find a seat!
Comedy Nuggets
www.comedynuggets.com // FB: www.facebook.com/comedynuggets // IG: www.instagram.com/comedynuggets
COMEDY BAR LOCATION
Comedy Bar is located at 945 Bloor West between Ossington and Dovercourt on the south side. (directly across from the Delaware exit of the Ossington TTC).
COVID 19 PROCEDURES
– All protocols followed.
– The Government of Ontario requires legitimate proof of double vaccination to be shown upon entry, you will need to show this proof if you are attending the show.
QUESTIONS/CONCERNS/ADDITIONAL REQUESTS
If you require any further information or have any concerns or specific venue needs for the event please call 416-551-6540 or email boxoffice@comedybar.ca to reserve.
Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario
Event Price - $23 pre-sale/online | $26 at the door.
Location ID - 560934